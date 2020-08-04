Curfew Imposed in Indian Kashmir as It Marks One Year of Revoked Autonomy

(Bloomberg) -- Sweeping curbs on movement and the internet were imposed in India’s portion of the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir ahead of the one-year anniversary of the revocation of seven decades of regional autonomy.

The administration announced a 48-hour curfew in capital Srinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday fearing violent protests from separatists against the ending of the special autonomous status for the Jammu and Kashmir territory, The Hindustan Times reported citing an order by district magistrate Shahid Chaudhary.

On Aug. 5 last year a surprise move to make Kashmir a ‘union territory,’ similar to India’s capital Delhi, gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government complete control over the state’s local police machinery and administration. The state’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti continues to remain in detention which last week was extended until November. Many other leaders including former chief minister Omar Abdullah were freed after being held for several months.

More restrictions are expected across the rest of the troubled region, news reports said.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, tweeted a call for Mufti’s release.

Last year Home Minister Amit Shah announced the changed status of the restive Himalayan region in the country’s parliament after imposing strict movement restrictions, cutting telephone and Internet connectivity, evacuating tourists and Hindu pilgrims, and arresting local political leaders.

The move raised concerns in neighboring Pakistan and China, which share borders with Kashmir.

