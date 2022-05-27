Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    36m ago

    CWB Financial Group Q2 profit up, raises quarterly dividend

    The Canadian Press

    Canadian banks

    Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CWB Financial Group is raising its dividend as it reports its second-quarter common shareholders' net income rose three per cent compared with a year ago.

    The Edmonton-based company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share, up a penny from 30 cents per share.

    The bank says its common shareholders' net income amounted to $74.2 million or 82 cents per share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $72 million or 82 cents per share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.

    Revenue totalled $258.8 million, up from $247.1 million in the same quarter last year as CWB's total provision for credit losses amounted to $11.2 million for the quarter, down from $14.8 million a year ago.

    On an adjusted basis, CWB says it earned 84 cents per share in its latest quarter unchanged from its adjusted profit of 84 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 90 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    "While the timing of loan and branch-raised deposit growth has been later than expected and put downward pressure on second quarter net interest income and our annual financial outlook, stronger growth delivered in a rising interest rate environment will provide a significant tailwind as we move into next year," CWB chief executive Chris Fowler said in a statement.