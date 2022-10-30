(Bloomberg) -- Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the leader of the country’s most popular party, said he’ll run in the January presidential election.

The chemicals, agriculture and media billionaire, who supported ex-US President Donald Trump until the 2021 Capitol riot, announced his candidacy in a live news program of the private channel TV Nova on Sunday. He’ll seek one of the top Czech political posts just over a year after losing a parliamentary election to a coalition of center-right parties.

The president’s job is mostly ceremonial, with key executive powers held by the government. But the head of state plays a formal role in the creation of the cabinet, is the supreme military commander and chooses the central bank’s policy-making board and appoints judges.

Opinion polls indicate Babis would most likely advance to the second round of the presidential ballot, but could struggle in the run-off. Surveys show that retired NATO military officer Petr Pavel, running as an independent candidate, has the strongest support before the first round scheduled for Jan. 13-14.

Babis is currently facing a trial over a fraud related to European Union subsidies. He has rejected the charges as an attack orchestrated by his political rivals.

The billionaire rose to power by blasting traditional politicians as corrupt and incompetent. As prime minister, Babis adopted an anti-migrant agenda and became one of the closest allies of Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orban.

