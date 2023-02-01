(Bloomberg) -- The speaker of Czech parliament said she will visit Taiwan, a day after China lashed out at the nation’s president elect for saying he favored a stronger partnership with Taiwan.

Marketa Pekarova Adamova said she talked to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Wednesday about her visit planned for March.

Just a day earlier, China called comments made by incoming President Petr Pavel, a “serious interference” in its affairs.

China Blasts Incoming Czech Leader for Seeking Taiwan Ties

The new president elect, a former top NATO military official, spoke with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen earlier this week.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and President Xi Jinping has pledged to bring the democratically run island under its control, by force if necessary.

Pekarova Adamova said she assured Taiwan’s foreign minister that a “systematic support of partners, who respect human rights and the principles of liberal democracy, are among the priorities of our parliamentary democracy.”

She will also visit South Korea as part of her tour of Asia, adding on Twitter that Taiwan is an important partner in the field of technology and the trip offers an opportunity “for deeper economic cooperation.”

Pavel will take over as president from Milos Zeman, one of the European Union’s strongest advocates for closer economic ties with Beijing.

