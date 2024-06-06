(Bloomberg) -- Bill Daley ran Barack Obama’s White House. After Wells Fargo & Co. racked up scandals, he became its behind-the-scenes fixer. His next stop: a small startup at the nexus of clean energy and financial technology.

Daley is joining Crux as a senior adviser, helping to guide a company co-founded by one of his former deputies at the White House, according to a statement Thursday. The firm created a marketplace for transferable tax credits tied to the Inflation Reduction Act, which boosted green incentives in the US by the hundreds of billions of dollars.

“When I was Commerce secretary, we talked about the transformation with new economy, new jobs — that’s what’s going on right now,” Daley said in an interview. “It’s an exciting time to be around the new technologies that are finally being developed to address not only climate, but new ways to do business.”

Daley, 75, retired from Wells Fargo earlier this year after more than four years as vice chairman. He previously held a number of prominent roles in politics and finance, including serving as chief of staff to Obama, Commerce secretary under Bill Clinton and vice chairman at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

“All my career basically was with large organizations,” Daley said. “Being part of a small startup that is in a space that is really exciting and growing, and they’re very innovative, will be fun.”

