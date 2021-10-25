(Bloomberg) -- Dave Chappelle said a documentary about him is being shunned by movie distributors following accusations of transphobia over his latest Netflix comedy special and that it will instead debut via single-day screenings in 10 American cities.

Film festival invitations to show the documentary, chronicling Chappelle’s comedy tour in 2020 against the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, have been withdrawn, he said in a video clip posted to Instagram.

“I desperately want people to see this movie but I understand why investors would be nervous,” the comedian said, speaking to a live audience in the video.

Last week, Netflix employees staged a walkout in the company’s California headquarters over Chappelle’s show “The Closer,” saying it contained jokes offensive and hurtful to trans people.

Chappelle denied that he had turned down an invitation to speak to the company’s protesting employees, saying he would have accepted it if he had been asked.

“You said you wanted a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I am the only one who can’t go into the office anymore,” he said, adding that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

