May 25, 2023
Debt Ceiling Debate Heats Up (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg’s Megan Scully and Mario Parker discuss the latest on the debt ceiling negotiations as the US is only a week away from the potential June 1st X-Date. They also give their insights on Senators and Representatives saying a deal is close, and explain how things need to play out to avoid a default. They speak with Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power.”
