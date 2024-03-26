(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will sell 24 of its F-16 warplanes to Argentina for an estimated cost of 2.1 billion kroner ($300 million) after receiving approval from the US in what is the South American nation’s first major defense purchase under President Javier Milei.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen met with his Argentine counterpart Luis Petri in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to sign a statement of intent for the sale. The Nordic country, which is also donating 19 F-16 planes to Ukraine, is replacing its existing fleet with F-35 jets, though delivery of the new warplanes is facing delays due to technology hurdles at producer Lockheed Martin Corp.

Delivery of the F-16 planes to Argentina is expected within “the coming years,” Denmark’s defense ministry said in an emailed statement. The sale of the American-produced jets has been agreed in “close coordination” with the US government, which has cleared the deal, it added.

Despite sharp austerity measures, Milei has also pledged to revamp Argentina’s military defenses even though the country historically takes a neutral stance during global conflicts. The purchase aligns with Milei’s commitment to pivot Argentina’s relations toward the US and western Europe after his predecessor prioritized relations with China and Russia.

