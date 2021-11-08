(Bloomberg) -- Denmark, which has one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates, plans to re-introduce some restrictions to halt a recent spike in Covid-19 contamination cases.

Danes will have to again present so-called corona passports to attend public events, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference late on Monday. The move follows a recommendation from health authorities that the country reclassifies the virus as a disease that poses a critical threat to society.

“Health authorities expect that contaminations will rise in the coming months and that the rise is faster than expected,” Frederiksen said. The government will present the proposal in parliament Tuesday.

Denmark had ended its restrictions in September but daily infections have more than doubled in the past two weeks. The prime minister urged all un-vaccinated Danes to take the shot. About 75% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

The passports will be required at restaurants and night clubs as well as at movie theaters and concert halls with more than 200 indoor participants. The passport will verify that the user is either vaccinated, has tested negative or has recently recovered from the disease.

