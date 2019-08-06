Disney slides after theme-park slump, Fox film flop hits results

Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N) shares slipped after quarterly results were hammered by falling theme-park attendance, spending on new streaming services and a costly flop of a movie inherited in the US$71 billion acquisition of Fox assets.

Disney’s third-quarter profit, excluding some items, slumped to US$1.35 a share, missing the US$1.75 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue missed forecasts by more than US$1 billion, with the company saying lower attendance led to reduced profit at its domestic parks.

Key Insights

Disney may be counting too much on movies and theme parks to deliver higher sales and profit as it gears up for competition with Netflix Inc. and others in the streaming business. Last quarter, the company released “Avengers: Endgame,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4.” But “Dark Phoenix,” a Marvel movie from Fox, spoiled the party, and the company took a write-off on the film.

Disney’s new streaming services are part of its consumer division, where losses widened to US$553 million. The company is stepping up spending on content for Disney+, which launches in November, and ESPN+, which is already up and running. Disney’s total revenue grew 33 per cent to US$20.2 billion,

Disney opened the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction in May at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But the biggest park addition in decades drew lighter-than-expected crowds. Theme-park earnings rose 4 per cent though they fell domestically. The Burbank, California-based company will open a similar attraction at its Florida resort this month.

Profit at the TV division rose 15 per cent, buoyed by the cable division, which absorbed Fox channels including FX and National Geographic.

Market Reaction