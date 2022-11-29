(Bloomberg) -- Drexel Hamilton, an investment bank owned by military veterans, hired Deutsche Bank AG’s former Americas head of equity capital markets Ben Darsney in a senior ECM role.

Darsney became a registered employee at Drexel Hamilton this month, Finra records show. He’s not yet listed on the firm’s website.

A representative for New York-based Drexel Hamilton didn’t immediately have a comment. Darsney declined to comment.

He and other Deutsche Bank employees were fired earlier this year after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Darsney “impeded an investigation concerning violation of firm policies and failed to comply with firm directives concerning the retention of relevant information,” according to a note marking the end of his roughly 11-year tenure at Deutsche Bank, Finra records show.

Drexel Hamilton, founded by Lawrence Doll and led by managing partners John Martinko, Anthony Felice and Alex Kim, in July said it promoted Melissa Fay to head of capital markets, overseeing both debt and equity primary issuance.

