(Bloomberg) -- Spanish utility Endesa SA is set to shut down output at the country’s fifth-largest hydro-power plant after drought-like conditions caused reservoir levels to fall below the minimum needed to keep it running.

The Mequinenza facility, located in the north-eastern region of Aragón, will stop operating in mid-November after water levels subsided to below 23% of capacity, the company said in a statement. It’ll be the first time the plant has stopped functioning since it was opened in 1966.

The plant produced 360 gigawatt per hour though September, about 67% of its average output. Replacing the lost production implies greater use of more polluting and expensive technologies, Endesa said.

Drought has caused a steep decline in Spain’s hydro-power generation, which plunged 53% in the year through October, according to grid operator Red Electrica Corporacion SA. That drop, along with reduced output from other renewable sources such as wind, has boosted generation using more polluting technologies, with output from gas-fired combined-cycle plants rising by 41% over the same period.

Spain’s meteorological agency Aemet expects fall to be warmer and drier than usual. If the drought-like conditions persist, the decision to halt production could extend to plants in the neighboring region of Catalonia, where hydro-power output through September was a third lower than the 10-year average, according to Endesa.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.