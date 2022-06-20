(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands will allow more power production from coal-fired plants to help ensure natural-gas security, joining other European countries in turning to the heavily polluting fossil fuel to stave off any potential energy shortages.

The Cabinet will immediately change a law that forces coal-fired power stations to operate at maximum 35% of their capacity in order to limit carbon-dioxide emissions, Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten said during a press conference Monday in The Hague.

“Without additional measures, it is no longer guaranteed that we, in Europe and the Netherlands, will be able to fill the gas storage facilities sufficiently in preparation for the winter,” Jetten said.

The plan comes amid similar moves by the German and Austrian governments, which also revived coal plant production in respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies. The measures came after Moscow slashed deliveries on its main gas link to Europe.

