Dye & Durham Ltd. announced Monday it’s going to explore its options amid a management-led privatization approach.

The cloud software provider said in a release that a group of shareholders, led by the company’s own management, has expressed interest in acquiring the company for $50.50 per share, compared to its closing price of $40.99 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday.

As a result, Dye & Durham said a special committee of its independent directors will undertake a review of strategic alternatives, while warning there’s no guarantee that it will agree to a deal.

After an initial public offering last July when its shares were priced at $7.50 apiece, Dye & Durham has seen its market value surge almost 447 per cent since then, as of the close of trading Friday.

Of the five analysts tracked by Bloomberg who cover Dye & Durham, four rank the stock as a Buy, while the other says it’s a Hold. The 12-month consensus price target is $57.50 per share.