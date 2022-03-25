(Bloomberg) -- Dyson Ltd. opened its new global headquarters in Singapore on Friday and announced plans to invest S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in expanding its research and engineering capabilities in the city-state.

The move is part of an expansive strategy announced in late 2020 to develop new technologies after the company reversed course on its initiative to create an electric car. Dyson’s S$4.9 billion global investment plan spans machine learning, robotics and energy storage and puts the geographic focus on its operations in Singapore, the Philippines and the U.K.

The closely held company, best known for its premium-priced cleaning and hygiene appliances, reiterated that it will add more than 250 engineers and scientists in Singapore. Its new home in the city-state where founder James Dyson bought properties and set up a family office is housed in a former power station.

“We are honored to be the custodians of this cathedral-like building,” Dyson said in the announcement, crediting the Singapore government’s support for making the project possible. Dyson’s own technology has been used in the restoration of the building, including air purifiers, lighting and acoustic engineering.

The now-refurbished St. James Power Station will serve as a hub for the company’s research and engineering teams. The site will accommodate Dyson’s commercial, advanced manufacturing and supply chain operations, the firm said. The company employs over 1,400 people in Singapore, 560 of them in engineering or research roles.

Dyson’s journey to build up its presence in Singapore hasn’t been entirely smooth. Back in 2019, the company ditched its 2 billion-pound ($2.6 billion) electric car project, which involved turning a former airfield into a vehicle-testing site and building a car factory in Singapore.

Looking forward, Chief Executive Officer Roland Krueger said the company “will reinvest in our people, equipment and laboratories.”

