(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta warned that a return to ultra-low interest rates may be required if cuts aren’t made soon.

The Italian central-bank chief said the euro-zone economy needs fresh impetus from monetary-policy easing, which would also temper the risk of undershooting the 2% inflation target. A lack of loosening by the Federal Reserve should pose no obstacle to the ECB, he said.

“Unnecessary delays may take us uncomfortably close to the effective lower bound at a later stage if stagnation is entrenched and inflation expectations fall below target,” Panetta said Thursday in a speech in Frankfurt.

“Timely action would allow the ECB to be nimble and move in small, progressive steps,” he said. “Small rate cuts would counter weak demand, and could be paused at no cost if upside shocks to inflation were to materialize along the way.”

As inflation retreats and Europe’s economy struggles, ECB policymakers are on the cusp of lowering rates for the first time since 2019. Whether more cuts follow an initial step planned for June is a source of disagreement, though.

Officials can’t commit to any particular rate path and June’s move doesn’t necessarily mean more will come afterward, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said this week. He and other hawks fret in particular about knock-on effects for energy and inflation of rising Middle East tensions.

Panetta, one of the ECB’s more dovish officials, has been among the most vocal in calling for urgent reductions in borrowing costs, though he cautioned against “generally unpalatable” large steps that would jeopardize credibility, “especially after an unprecedented tightening cycle.”

Markets are currently betting on about three quarter-point cuts this year in the deposit rate, which currently stands at 4%.

Rejecting the idea that inaction by the Fed would translate into firmer consumer-price growth in the euro area as the common currency there weakens, Panetta said delays in US rate cuts could have the opposite effect on inflation.

“If markets expect interest rates to drop but the Fed keeps them unchanged (for instance on the back of strong inflation data), the rest of the world faces an unexpected monetary tightening,” he said. “And a tightening in the US has a negative impact on inflation and output in the euro zone.”

He said he doesn’t see any “hypothetical ‘decoupling’” between the Fed and the ECB as “particularly critical at the current juncture.”

