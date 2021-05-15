(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s National Assembly elected Guadalupe Llori of the indigenous Pachakutik party president of the legislature for the next two years on the second day of voting after weeks of back-room dealing.

In its opening session, Llori received support from her party, the social democratic Izquierda Democratica party and Movimiento Creando Oportunidades, or CREO, in a divided congress where no group has an outright majority.

Conservative President-Elect Guillermo Lasso saw the number of legislators who back him fall to just 12 after his coalition with the Social Christian Party, or PSC, fell apart on Friday. Lasso’s CREO party refused to back PSC legislator Henry Kronfle to head congress because it implied voting with 49 lawmakers who support former President Rafael Correa. The PSC broke its pact with Lasso when CREO refused to back Kronfle.

Lasso is scheduled to take office May 24. He narrowly defeated Pachakutik candidate Yaku Perez to win the presidency.

If Lasso lacks support among lawmakers once he’s inaugurated, the constitution passed under Correa in 2008 allows him to dissolve congress once during the legislature’s four-year term. The extreme measure would trigger snap elections of both Lasso and lawmakers, but would allow the president to rule by decree in the interim.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.