Egg Prices Could Rise as Much as 21% This Year as Bird Flu Hits US

(Bloomberg) -- Eggs will get even more expensive after US production plummeted to a seven-year low during one of the worst-ever bird flu outbreaks.

The price for eggs is set to rise as much as 21% compared to a year ago, the biggest increase among all food staples tracked by the US Department of Agriculture. In April, the outlook was for an increase of 6% to 7%.

The outbreak of avian influenza has affected more than 38 million birds in the US, driving both the number of egg-laying birds and the production of table eggs down to the lowest level since 2015, the last time the bird flu virus ran rampant in the poultry industry.

Costs for fats and oils are also rising, as the USDA raised the price estimate to as much as 11% over the past year.

