(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi warned a surging population is leaving the country of more than 104 million people with an increasingly unaffordable burden, as the state wrestles with its deepest economic troubles in years.

Speaking at a conference Tuesday, El-Sisi renewed his call for the most populous Arab nation to further curb population growth he said puts strain on Egypt’s resources. The number of Egyptians has almost quadrupled since 1960 and, if unchecked, could nearly double again by 2050, according to United Nations data.

In response to an Egyptian official’s comment that procreation was “an absolute freedom,” El-Sisi told delegates: “Correct. But take care — if you don’t regulate this freedom, it could result in a catastrophe for the state.”

He made reference to China’s previous one-child policy, but didn’t suggest any specific steps for Egypt, where the fertility rate is about 2.85 children per woman, according to UN figures. While that number has been in long-term decline, it’s well above the government’s best-case target of 2.11 by 2032.

El-Sisi’s comments come as Egypt is embroiled in an economic crisis that’s sent inflation to a record high and left tens of millions struggling to make ends meet. Authorities agreed a $3 billion International Monetary Fund rescue program and are gradually trimming government spending, but that’s a challenge in a country where about 70 million people use a sprawling food subsidy system and many hold public-sector jobs.

While Egypt has seen significant spending on infrastructure and affordable housing since El-Sisi was elected in 2014, critics say far greater investment in public services is needed. El-Sisi said Tuesday that population growth made it harder to fund the necessary outlay on education and health care.

