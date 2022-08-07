(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is trying to broker a deal to get Israel and the Islamic Jihad to end three days of fighting during which Israeli air strikes have killed 31 people in Gaza, including two senior militants, and more than 580 rockets have been launched at Israel in retaliation.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi said in a WhatsApp message that “efforts are being made at the highest level for a cease-fire in Gaza.” People close to Hamas, which rules the seaside strip, said that Egypt was negotiating a truce.

Israeli government spokespeople declined to comment. Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesman couldn’t be reached for comment.

A pause in hostilities would allow diesel fuel to be delivered to a key power plant in the Gaza Strip.

The plant normally provides 16 hours of electricity each day: two eight-hour stretches with an eight-hour pause in between. Without the fuel it will only be able to provide six hours of electricity each day.

Gaza’s health ministry has warned that its services will need to halt when the power plant stops operating, as the limited fuel in hospital generators has been used up already.

The latest round of hostilities began when Israel killed a militant leader of the Islamic Jihad, Taysir al-Jabari, commander of the group’s Al-Quds Brigades in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip. His group, considered to be closely affiliated with Iran, retaliated with rocket attacks and the Israeli air force responded by striking weapons production and storage facilities as well as shooting positions.

Israel on Saturday killed a second senior Islamic Jihad militant, Khaled Mansour.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.