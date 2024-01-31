(Bloomberg) -- Endeavour Mining Plc secured a decision from a court in Burkina Faso ordering that a strike at the company’s second biggest mine should end immediately.

The court issued an interim ruling on Tuesday that instructs “the expulsion of protesters” from the Hounde project, according to an internal company memo sent to employees on Jan. 30. The strike, which began on Jan. 21, has halted operations at the site.

The memo said that anyone who refuses to obey the court’s order to cease the “illegal occupations of the workplace and its surroundings” is subject to fines. An Endeavour spokesman declined to comment.

The mine accounted for almost 30% of the 1.1 million ounces of gold produced by Endeavour last year, according to company data. Output at Hounde is expected to drop 7% to 290,000 ounces in 2024.

The company also has assets in Senegal and Ivory Coast.

