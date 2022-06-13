(Bloomberg) -- Ethereum is down 30% month-to-date after having plunged as much in May, and price action suggests more pain may be in store through year-end. The bearish head-and-shoulders top has a measured objective around the $1,000 area, which is also where the 2018 peak formed. Immediate support lies at $1,300, extending down to the $913 to $1,042 area where two so-called long-legged doji weekly candles formed on the way up.

