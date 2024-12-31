(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s most recent pact to rein in debt and define its ability to invest in key sectors contains a range of requests made by Italy, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

The pact contains compromises and an extended adjustment period “exactly as Italy requested,” Giorgetti said in the interview published Sunday. That will proceed as the country manage changes to its controversial “superbonus,” a program of tax breaks for house renovations that has cost billions of euros.

“Is it a coincidence that the new Stability Pact calls for reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio by 1% only after 2027, when Italy will be able to do so after having disposed of the bulk of the legacy of the ‘superbonus?’,” Giorgetti said.

EU finance chiefs ended months of wrangling over fiscal rigor earlier this month to agree on new rules on debt and investment. Efforts to hammer out a new framework exposed differences between hawkish countries led by Germany and those led by France and Italy concerned about the need to finance the defense and digital industries.

In a further show of tensions, Rome subsequently rejected ratification of a European bailout fund, dragging out a clash with partners in the bloc that is isolating Italy.

Giorgetti spoke to Sole after Italy’s parliament gave final approval to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s budget for next year, a win for the coalition government following year-end wrangling over financial policies.

Meloni will enter 2024 having escaped the threat of a downgrade of the country’s debt to junk, and with the spread between German and Italian bond yields close to the lowest since she took office.

Italy has also avoided censure from the European Commission for loosening its fiscal stance, even as extra spending meant that its deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product won’t fall below the EU’s limit until 2026 — a year later than planned.

Although Rome is scaling back the superbonus, “very important incentives” remain, Giorgetti said. While the program has given a boost to the economy, he said it has undermined public finances.

The original program, introduced in the wake of the pandemic, used tax credits to allow Italians to recoup the costs of making homes more energy-efficient.

