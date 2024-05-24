(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is discussing imposing sanctions on Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, according to people familiar with the matter.

The listing is part of a potential package that would hit Iran for providing military support to groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations.

The sanctions would further expand earlier restrictions the EU has imposed on Tehran for supplying Russia with drones to also include missiles and drones that Iran has provided to its proxies in the region. That shift was agreed last month after Iran attacked Israel.

The package under consideration, which could be approved by the end of the month, includes a total of nine individuals and entities, the people said. EU sanctions require the backing of all member states to be adopted and could change before then.

The measures include travel bans and asset freezes, but don’t target Iran’s energy sector, which means they are mostly symbolic.

EU foreign ministers are expected to back the expansion of the drone sanctions framework on Iran when they meet on Monday, but it will take more time to finalize the technical work, according to a senior EU diplomat.

