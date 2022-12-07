(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are poised to urge stronger coordination among member states to prepare for the next winter as the bloc struggles to cope with a cut in natural gas supply from Russia that has triggered a jump in energy prices.

At their next summit on Dec. 15, the heads of government are set to call for advancing work on joint gas purchases and pooling demand, filling of storages and early preparation of contingency plans for the 2023-2024 winter, according to a draft political statement seen by Bloomberg News.

While EU reserves are almost full at the start of this heating season, the concern is that member states will use up most of the gas in storage by April and refilling will be more difficult amid a continued supply crunch.

The leaders also plan to stress the importance of boosting investment in innovation, infrastructure and energy efficiency to phase out the bloc’s dependency on Russian imports, accelerate the shift to a clean economy and ensure security of supply, according to the statement, which may still change before adoption. Russia was formerly the EU’s biggest provider of natural gas.

To limit the impact of the energy crisis on households and companies, the bloc has already agreed to introduce measures including a windfall tax and voluntary power demand reduction goals. For a majority of member states, that’s not enough to shield the economy yet a quick deal on how to put a lid on gas prices has so far proved elusive.

The issue of a gas price cap may also be raised at the summit, depending on the outcome of an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers on Dec. 13.

Less then a week before the ministerial gathering, member states are divided over a proposal by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to introduce the so-called market correction mechanism, which would put a ceiling on gas prices at €275 ($287.94).

