(Bloomberg) -- The euro fell in early trading as political uncertainty in Europe increased following parliamentary elections at the weekend. The dollar was steady.

The currency fell as much as 0.3% to its weakest in about a month, under-performing its major peers. US equity futures were little changed in early trading. While Asian stock futures fell Friday as traders slashed bets on Federal Reserve easing, most major markets are closed Monday for a holiday.

The dollar was steady against major peers in early trading after jumping to the highest in over a month following a solid jobs report the spurred a rethink on Fed interest-rate cuts.

Treasuries sank in the US on Friday, sending yields up over 10 basis points, with swaps no longer pricing in a Fed reduction before December. Nonfarm payrolls advanced 272,000 — beating estimates — and wages accelerated, while the unemployment rate increased to 4%. The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 both ended off session lows, with the data helping calm concern about an economic slowdown that could hurt earnings.

Looking ahead, policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan will take center stage later in the week. Data highlights include Japan’s revised growth figures on Monday and later UK wage numbers, China inflation and US consumer and producer price figures.

The latest jobs figures highlight a labor market that continues to defy expectations and blunt the impact on the economy from high interest rates and prices. That strength risks keeping inflationary pressures stubborn, which will likely reinforce the Fed’s cautious stance.

“We still expect the Fed to cut rates in September, but another set of prints like today’s would likely also take that off the table,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “The positive news, however, is that with a labor market this strong, the US economy is nowhere near recession territory.”

Economists at Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., among the few who were still predicting a Fed cut in July, changed their calls after the jobs report. Citi’s Andrew Hollenhorst now sees cuts in September, November and December. JPMorgan’s Michael Feroli predicts a Fed reduction in November.

The June Fed meeting will be one of the most-pivotal this year as Chair Jerome Powell may provide the clearest hint yet to the rate-cut timetable, according to Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.

With the Fed widely expected to stay on hold, the focus of the meeting will be the new Summary of Economic Projections. Back in March, Fed officials maintained their outlook for three rate cuts in 2024.

“The new ‘dot plot’ likely will indicate two 25-basis-point cuts this year,” Wong said.

Some key events this week:

Japan GDP, Monday

Pakistan rate decision, Monday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

China CPI, PPI Wednesday

Thailand rate decision, Wednesday

India CPI, industrial production, Wednesday

UK monthly GDP, Wednesday

US mortgage applications, CPI, Wednesday

FOMC decision, quarterly summary of economic projections, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed’s John Williams moderates discussion with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Thursday

Tesla annual meeting, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

U. of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:07 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0774

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2653 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $69,689.57

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,716.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 15 basis points to 4.43%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $75.41 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.