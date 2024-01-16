(Bloomberg) -- Northern Europe’s big freeze will give way to unseasonably warm weather next week.

Parts of the UK are expecting snow this morning, but London will shift from a minimum of -2.5C on Tuesday to 7C a week later, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. The sub-zero temperatures will also come to an end in Paris and Berlin over the weekend. The weather will even moderate in Scandinavia, where Oslo is forecast to experience a low of -24.5C today.

The cold snap is pushing up heating demand, but European natural gas futures have tumbled to a five-month low as the region amassed record reserves of the fuel last year and industrial consumption remained muted. The transition to warmer weather, which is forecast to last through the end of January, will further damp demand.

The Mediterranean is already experiencing balmy weather, with Madrid forecast to hit a high of 15C on Tuesday. Rome will reach 15.5C on Wednesday, according to Maxar.

