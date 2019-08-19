(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

When Emmanuel Macron welcomes Donald Trump to the G-7 summit in France, he’s sure to deploy one of his vice-like handshakes. But as he tightens his grip, loosening Europe’s dependence on the U.S. will be on Macron’s mind

Trump indicated before a planned trip to Copenhagen that he wanted to buy Greenland. Denmark told him it isn’t for sale, and now the state visit is in doubt

Head-spinning uncertainty on trade, much of it emanating from Trump, is a major drag on global growth, writes Dan Hanson. Tariffs on Chinese imports are getting a lot of blame for slowing the global economy, but it’s all the uncertainty from the president’s Twitter habit and trade policy more broadly that could be even more harmful

Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren continued to push back against further interest-rate cuts by the central bank, arguing he’s not convinced that slowing trade and global growth will significantly dent the U.S. economy. Meantime, Trump urged the Fed to cut by a full percentage point to aid global growth while complaining the “dollar is so strong that it is sadly hurting other parts of the world.”

The German government is getting ready to act to shore up its economy, preparing fiscal stimulus measures that could be triggered by a deep recession

Sweden is stuck with negative rates. That’s the view of Pimco, which is predicting the central bank will need to leave its benchmark rate at minus 0.25% through 2020

The implied yield on Argentine peso non-deliverable forwards has risen so high that it would have to slump more than 50% to wipe out returns. That means the peso could drop to almost 110 to the dollar from the current 55 in one year before investors actually lose money

The IMF cautioned Zimbabwe against boosting wages for state workers unless it has sufficient tax revenue to do so after the introduction of a new currency pushed up inflation and reduced spending power to a 10th of what it was six months ago

