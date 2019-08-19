Aug 19, 2019
Europe Tires of Trump, Tweeting Uncertainty, Fed Debate: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- When Emmanuel Macron welcomes Donald Trump to the G-7 summit in France, he’s sure to deploy one of his vice-like handshakes. But as he tightens his grip, loosening Europe’s dependence on the U.S. will be on Macron’s mind
- Trump indicated before a planned trip to Copenhagen that he wanted to buy Greenland. Denmark told him it isn’t for sale, and now the state visit is in doubt
- Head-spinning uncertainty on trade, much of it emanating from Trump, is a major drag on global growth, writes Dan Hanson. Tariffs on Chinese imports are getting a lot of blame for slowing the global economy, but it’s all the uncertainty from the president’s Twitter habit and trade policy more broadly that could be even more harmful
- Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren continued to push back against further interest-rate cuts by the central bank, arguing he’s not convinced that slowing trade and global growth will significantly dent the U.S. economy. Meantime, Trump urged the Fed to cut by a full percentage point to aid global growth while complaining the “dollar is so strong that it is sadly hurting other parts of the world.”
- The German government is getting ready to act to shore up its economy, preparing fiscal stimulus measures that could be triggered by a deep recession
- Sweden is stuck with negative rates. That’s the view of Pimco, which is predicting the central bank will need to leave its benchmark rate at minus 0.25% through 2020
- The implied yield on Argentine peso non-deliverable forwards has risen so high that it would have to slump more than 50% to wipe out returns. That means the peso could drop to almost 110 to the dollar from the current 55 in one year before investors actually lose money
- The IMF cautioned Zimbabwe against boosting wages for state workers unless it has sufficient tax revenue to do so after the introduction of a new currency pushed up inflation and reduced spending power to a 10th of what it was six months ago
To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.