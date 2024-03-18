(Bloomberg) -- European stocks are hovering near record levels as investors get ready for the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England interest rates decisions later this week.

The Stoxx 600 Index was largely unchanged by 8:05 a.m. in London, with tech stocks leading gains. Haleon Plc fell after Pfizer Inc. said it plans to sell about £2 billion ($2.5 billion) of its shares.

The main regional benchmark capped its its eighth weekly gain in a row on Friday, the longest such streak since 2018, and investors are looking for signs of how much further can the rally go.

The Fed’s meeting on Wednesday will be key for sentiment as the latest data of inflation and unemployment have made fears of higher for longer rate re-emerge, after Chair Jerome Powell suggested earlier this month the central bank is getting close to the confidence it needs to start lowering interest rates.

Powell’s Silence Frustrates Markets as Post-Covid Economy Shifts

“Our concern is that markets could be disappointed by the Fed,” Vega IM fund manager Olivier David said, arguing that resilient inflation could prompt policymakers to scale down their plans to cut interest rates in 2024.

David said he decided to lock in some profits and reduce his exposure to equities in February given the strength and speed of the rally but that he would consider adding some risk again in the wake of a market correction.

