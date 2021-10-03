Evergrande, Property Management Unit Suspend Hong Kong Trading
Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong, along with those of its property management unit.
As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in a struggling b
(Bloomberg) -- Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong, along with those of its property management unit.
No reason was given for the trading halts.
