Explosion and Fire Reported at Arms Factory in Poland, RMF Says

(Bloomberg) -- An explosion at an armaments factory in Poland has caused fire, killing one person and injuring several more, RMF radio reported on Monday.

The blast at the Mesko plant happened at its rocket fuel center, the broadcaster said on its website, citing the company’s official. The firm, located in south-eastern Poland is owned by state-run Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA.

