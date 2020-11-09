FAA to End Long Grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max as Soon as Nov. 18

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s 737 Max could be approved to resume commercial service as soon as next week as U.S. aviation regulators finalize their review of fixes to the grounded jetliner.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s announcement of the Max’s certification could come as soon as Nov. 18, said a person familiar with the process who wasn’t authorized to speak about it publicly. The agency has begun briefing lawmakers on the plans, which are still tentative.

The FAA expects to complete its review of changes to the plane “in the coming days,” agency chief Steve Dickson said Monday in an emailed statement. Boeing’s best-selling plane has been banned from the skies since March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

Reuters reported earlier that the grounding could be lifted as early as Nov. 18.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.