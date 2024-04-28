(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s power usage surged to a record on Saturday as temperatures soared across the country, prompting authorities to repeatedly issue health warnings amid a rising heat-related death toll.

Power demand reached 36,356 megawatts late Saturday, surpassing Monday’s level and setting the nation’s record, according to the Ministry of Energy. Thailand’s northern and northeastern regions are expected to be the hottest in the country, with the highest temperature of 44C recorded in some areas on Sunday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

People were advised to stay in the shade and avoid working for long hours under the sun. Deaths related to heat have risen to about 30 nationwide this year, according to the Ministry of Public Health. That compares with 37 heat-related deaths in 2023, according to government data.

Bangkok’s heat index — a measure of how hot it feels like when humidity is taken into account — was listed as above 52C and “very dangerous” on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the metropolitan administration, which urged people to avoid outdoor activities. The same statement has been repeated daily since April 20.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Thailand was 44.6C in both 2016 and 2023, according to the meteorological department.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.