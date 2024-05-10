(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence company OpenAI will announce product updates via livestream on Monday, the company said in a post, stoking speculation about the AI giant’s next major release.

OpenAI said that it will not be launching a search product at the event. The startup has been working on a feature to rival Alphabet Inc.’s Google and AI search startup Perplexity. Alphabet’s stock pared earlier losses on the news that OpenAI’s search announcement wasn’t imminent, reaching a session high.

Instead, the OpenAI announcement will center around an update to its popular chatbot, ChatGPT, and its GPT-4 AI model. It’s been over a year since the company released GPT-4, its last flagship model, and a new version has been widely anticipated in the tech world. However, the company said that it will not be launching GPT-5 — a sequel that’s expected to be significantly more powerful.

In a post on X on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said: “not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.”

