(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest flagship smartphone has switched to a domestic supplier for a major component in another step toward building a wholly made-in-China device.

The Pura 70 series, powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9010 chip, uses NAND storage from Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., a teardown by TechInsights revealed. The technology is a generational improvement over the YMTC chips used in 2023 devices, though it may not be quite as advanced as the SK Hynix Inc. memory Huawei used in the Mate 60 series, TechInsights said.

Shenzhen-based Huawei shook up the smartphone world in late August when it introduced the Mate 60 Pro, which featured a made-in-China processor produced by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. US sanctions on Huawei and SMIC were supposed to preclude the duo from creating an advanced 5G chip like the Kirin 9000s inside those Mate devices — and the feat was seen as a national achievement by Chinese media and online commentators.

Those sanctions from Washington prevent international suppliers like SK Hynix from trading with Huawei, and the South Korean company said it hadn’t done business with Huawei since the rules were imposed. The Chinese telecom giant and phone maker may have tapped the large stockpile of chips and components it accumulated in anticipation of the sanctions back in 2020.

The Pura handsets are not yet entirely without foreign-made technology: TechInsights found the DRAM inside was made by Samsung Electronics Co. It is a generation of memory first seen in Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ smartphones a year ago, the teardown showed.

Huawei’s return to prominence has paid off with a surge in smartphone sales in China, letting it reclaim some of the premium segment of the market that the company had to relinquish — mostly to Apple Inc. — when it was cut off from advanced chipmaking. TechInsights estimates the company will ship about 10.4 million units of the Pura handsets this year.

