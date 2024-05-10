Prosecutors in Trump Hush Money Trial Say They Could Rest Case Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- The prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial said they could rest their case next week.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the judge overseeing the New York state criminal case on Friday that it is “entirely possible” the state could finish presenting its case by the end of the week.

Trump’s defense team would then begin putting on its own case, if it chooses to.

