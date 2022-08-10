(Bloomberg) -- The two-year Treasury yield briefly exceeded the 10-year rate by the most in around four decades before ripping back lower as cooler-than-expected inflation data prompted traders to pare their bets on the amount of tightening that the Federal Reserve is likely to do.

The two-year yield briefly reached more than 58 basis points above the 10-year rate -- a level last seen in the early 1980s, according to Bloomberg data -- before shifting back to around 41 basis points. The more lasting move was a pullback in Fed bets that saw rates tumble across the curve, led by the front-end.

Swaps showed the amount of tightening priced for the Fed’s Sept. 21 decision tumbling to around 59 basis points, suggesting a move of 50 basis points is seen as more likely than a shift of 75 basis points. The two-year Treasury yield plummeted close to 20 basis points to 3.07%.

The US consumer price index increased 8.5% from a year earlier, cooling from the 9.1% June advance that was the largest in four decades, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. Prices were unchanged from the prior month. A decline in gasoline offset increases in food and shelter costs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.