(Bloomberg) -- A train that derailed and caught fire Sunday afternoon in Sibley, Iowa, is set to cause delays of up to three days for Union Pacific Corp. customers with shipments in that area, according to a notice from the company.

There’s no time line currently for when they’ll be able to clear the 47 affected cars off the tracks and clear the site, according to Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South. The rail route through the middle of crop country hosts trains carrying “anything and everything,” from agricultural products to lumber to chemicals, she said.

“Today, the focus has been putting out the fire and starting to remove those derailed cars from the track,” South said.

The derailment comes days after a bridge crack near Memphis, Tennessee, led to a back-up of more than 1,000 barges on the Mississippi River.

Read: Mississippi River Reopens, Freeing Over 1,000 Stuck Barges

The derailed train was heading from South St. Paul, Minnesota, to North Platte, Nebraska, and among the impacted cars there was asphalt, hydrochloric acid and potassium hydroxide on board.

Reports of the derailment being caused by a collapsed bridge were incorrect, South said. A car had carried liquid ammonium nitrate, but was empty at the time of the incident. South couldn’t say which companies had items on board the train.

