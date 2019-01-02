(Bloomberg) -- A winter storm ripping through the Nordic region has brought record winds and cut power to tens of thousands of homes in Finland.

Gusts of 41.6 meters per second (93 miles per hour) and average wind speed of 32.5 meters per second were measured on the Baltic Sea, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute. That’s the highest ever recorded in Finland. As many as 94,000 homes are without power.

Record-high waves caused cancellations of some passenger ferry services between Finland and Sweden, and there were disruptions on railways as trees fell on tracks.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kati Pohjanpalo in Helsinki at kpohjanpalo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Jonas Bergman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.