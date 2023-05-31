(Bloomberg) -- LendInvest Plc founder Christian Faes has left London to start a new fintech investment firm in the US, citing years of political problems and a difficult business environment in the UK.

Faes said in a statement that Los Angeles-based Faes & Co. will build direct-lending businesses and manage a private credit fund to invest in deals from the firms that it incubates.

“The UK has been a very tough place to build a business the last five to six years,” he said in a message. “We had the endless distraction of Brexit, Boris and the Liz Truss debacle and it’s hard to see it getting better any time soon. I am still bullish on UK fintech but I also feel the US market is a huge opportunity.”

Faes moved to London from his native Australia shortly before he set up LendInvest in 2008. He stepped back to be non-executive chairman in 2020. The London-listed fintech firm has about £3.7 billion ($4.6 billion) in funds under management.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.