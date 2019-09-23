First Quantum says it's not engaged in any takeover talks

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., the owner of Africa’s biggest copper mine, said it hasn’t engaged in any discussions regarding a takeover bid or other change of control transaction.

The company also said Monday that while it’s unaware of any proposals for a takeover, discussions for a potential sale of a minority interest in First Quantum’s Zambian copper assets continue. “No transaction has been agreed upon and there is no guarantee that a transaction will be achieved,” it said in a statement.

The Vancouver-based company became attractive to global miners after its market value had tumbled by almost half in the past five years. Last week, people familiar with the matter said First Quantum hasn’t yet received any formal takeover offers, but it has hired defense advisers to examine its options. The people asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The company’s shares fell 1.7 per cent at 8:16 a.m. before regular trading in Toronto. On Friday, they posted the biggest two-day gain in more than three years.

Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top producer of the metal, has built up a stake of less than 10 per cent in First Quantum in recent months, according to people with knowledge of the matter.