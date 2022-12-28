{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    55m ago

    First Quantum says negotiations restarted on future of Panama mine

    The Canadian Press

    Jennifer Radman discusses First Quantum Minerals

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says it is back in discussions with the government of Panama over a benefits sharing agreement as it looks to avoid a shutdown of its Cobre Panamá mine.

    Toronto-based First Quantum said on Dec. 16 that the government had cut off talks and ordered the mine closed, but says discussions on increasing payouts from the mine restarted on Monday.

    The company says that for now the mine is operating as normal, but that it received formal notification on Dec. 21 that it needs to submit a plan within 10 working days on how it plans to wind down operations.

    First Quantum says it continues to do everything possible to support workers at the mine and to protect its investment, which totals more than US$10 billion.

    The company says its latest benefits sharing agreement would provide for payments of US$375 million a year in tax and royalty revenues, but that it should be able to reduce the amount if metal prices or profitability drop significantly.

    The company says talks are ongoing and it remains committed to seeking a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible, but that it has also started preliminary legal actions.