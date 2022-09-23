(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 24 counties, urging people to prepare for impact from a storm expected to make landfall as a hurricane.

DeSantis has also requested federal funding sources for emergency protective measures, under which members of the Florida National Guard could be activated, according to a statement from his office.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The 24 counties listed in the Governor’s emergency declaration include Miami-Dade and Palm Beach among others.

