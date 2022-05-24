1h ago
Fourteen Kids, One Teacher Killed in Mass Texas School Shooting
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to Governor Greg Abbott.
The shooter, an 18-year-old, was killed by responding officers, Abbott said during a briefing that was broadcast on Twitter by a WFAA reporter.
Two police officers were shot but not hurt seriously, the governor said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
