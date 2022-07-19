(Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.

Supply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like Halliburton can’t expand fracking fleets any time soon, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller told analysts during a conference call Tuesday. The hitch may represent yet another blow to US President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand worldwide crude supplies and relieve some of the inflationary pressure on consumers.

The oilfield-gear market is so tight that oil explorers already are talking to Halliburton about 2023 drilling and fracking schedules, “well in advance” of the typical planning cycle, he said. Even the diesel-powered fracking equipment that is being gradually supplanted by more climate-friendly electric equipment is scarce.

“Supply-chain bottlenecks, even for diesel fleet, make it almost impossible to add incremental capacity this year,” Miller said. “Existing active equipment and experienced crews are in high demand and will continue to be highly sought after.”

