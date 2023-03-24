Mar 24, 2023
France Asks Airlines to Extend Flight Cuts Through Monday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French authorities have asked airlines to continue cutting flights through next Wednesday amid strikes over a retirement reform law.
The country’s civil aviation authority asked airlines to reduce flights at Paris-Orly airport by 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Companies were already asked to cut flights there by 33% on Sunday and by 20% on Monday. Regional airports in Marseille and Lyon have also been asked to cut flights.
Flights at Orly were reduced by 30% on Friday and by 15% on Saturday.
