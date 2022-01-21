(Bloomberg) -- Food shortages already seen at grocery stores across the U.S. risk getting worse as the country begins mandating vaccinations from truck drivers coming from Mexico and Canada.

The mandate starting Jan. 22 requires truckers and other essential workers who aren’t U.S. citizens crossing into the country to be vaccinated. Canada made a similar move beginning Jan. 15, and it has caused chaos for the country's fruit and vegetable markets. Now the produce industry is sounding the alarm that the U.S. could experience similar headaches because of the large amount of food imported from Mexico during the winter months. In 2020, Mexico accounted for 77% of U.S. fresh vegetable import volume. This comes at a time when the food supply chain is already seeing massive disruption.

“This will only bring more pressure in terms of bottlenecks and availability of truck drivers that are eligible to drive into the U.S.,” said David Magana, a Rabobank senior analyst.

The mandate will also affect temporary workers who cross the border to work on farm jobs like harvesting vegetables and picking fruit. Some of these workers come from Mexico daily to jobs in places like Arizona and California for the production of leafy greens at this time of year, Magana said.

The U.S. has already been struggling to put food on shelves as shipping snarls, a lack of labor and other logistical headwinds have pushed inflation up around the world. Global food inflation saw a near-record high at the end of last year as harvest setbacks and high freight rates roiled markets, though food prices have eased some. Any issues caused by this new vaccine mandate could impact availability of fresh food.

“It’s just going to continue to impact the ability to get fruit to the market, because Mexico fills an important hole in the fresh produce market,” said Curt Covington, senior director of institution credit at AgAmerica Lending, which loans money to farmers.

The Delaware-based International Fresh Produce Association said in an emailed statement that organization leadership is concerned about how the supply chain will be impacted by the mandate.

“Given the volumes of fresh fruits and vegetables that flow across North American borders, IFPA Chief Public Policy Officer Robert Guenther has already shared the association's concerns to DHS Assistant Secretary Eva A. Millona on the impact this is going to have on the entire food supply chain, not just produce, which is already experiencing extreme challenges,” IFPA said on its website.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.