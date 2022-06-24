(Bloomberg) -- After the US Supreme Court released its decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, strong reactions on both sides of the abortion divide are being voiced across Twitter.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama urged action in a post that read in part, “our story does not end here. It may not feel like we are able to do much right now, but we can. And we must.”

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweets that today’s ruling “will live in infamy as a step backward for women’s rights and human rights.”

President Barack Obama tweeted, “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted assurances, “To all New Yorkers: you still have access safe, legal abortions here in New York City. To those seeking abortions around the country: you are welcome here.”

Cynthia Nixon, who starred in the hit-series “Sex and the City” and ran for governor of New York, weighed in connecting the decision to New York City’s celebration of Pride this weekend, adding “we’re all in this together.”

Lending support, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.” Adding, “I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.”

Billionaire Bill Gates said the ruling will hurt poor women the most.

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis.”

Other celebrities weighed in, including Bette Midler, who commented, “#SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people.” Some expressed disbelief including Finneas, Andy Cohen and Seth McFarlane who said, “How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters.”

Meanwhile, others are celebrating the ruling as a victory.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted, “Abortion is now illegal in Texas. And today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion.” Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life.”

Senator Mitch McConnell added, “The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society.”

