(Bloomberg) -- Polish police arrested two former ruling party officials who were hauled up at the presidential palace as a constitutional crisis escalated three months after a pivotal parliamentary election.

The unprecedented development comes as Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose pro-European Union alliance won power in October’s ballot, tries to unwind years of contested judiciary changes which have led to the suspension of nearly €60 billion ($65 billion) in EU aid.

The arrests at the presidential palace, confirmed by Warsaw police on Tuesday, suggest increasingly tense relations between the new government and President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the former populist administration, whose consent is needed by Tusk to quickly reverse some of the legal changes and unfreeze access to funds.

Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik were granted shelter by Duda on Tuesday, in contravention of a court order to send the former interior minister and his deputy to prison for abuse of power. The head of Duda’s office, Grazyna Ignaczak-Bandych, said the police operation amounted to “unlawful entry.”

Tusk, a former European Council president, took power in December and is trying to unpick the legacy of nationalist Law & Justice Party, which stacked state institutions with loyalists. Last month, the new government put the public broadcaster into liquidation sparking angry protests and sit-ins by Law & Justice lawmakers.

Parliament Speaker Szymon Holownia postponed this week’s parliamentary sitting, saying on Tuesday that Poland was engulfed in “a deep constitutional crisis” with with the opposition Law & Justice party opting to respect a different legal order than the government.

Kaminski and Wasik are contesting last week’s decision by Holownia to revoke their mandates as legislators in parliament, pointing to the fact that they were pardoned by Duda, a former Law & Justice lawmaker, in 2015. The original case against them went back to the late 2000s.

The pardon triggered a dispute among legal experts, with some arguing it wasn’t legally binding because it was issued before the court’s final ruling on the matter. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, which is dominated by Law & Justice appointees, has backed the president, while parts of the Supreme Court said the pardon was baseless.

The controversy comes as the new government seeks to mend ties with the European Union, which is withholding funds because of rule-of-law lapses. Duda has underwritten many of the legal changes.

“Today, we are dealing with an attempt to use the most important state institutions to build a dual system of power,” Tusk told a news conference on Tuesday. “This is obvious sabotage.”

