Jun 15, 2022
Gazprom Cuts Gas Flows to Italy by About 15%, Eni Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC has cut gas supplies to Italy, state-controlled oil giant Eni SpA said Wednesday, citing a communication from the Russian company.
The reduction amounts to about 15% of total flows from Russia to Italy, an Eni spokesperson said. Gazprom didn’t provide any reason for the decision.
Moscow-based Gazprom said Tuesday it’s reducing flows through Nord Stream, a key pipeline for Russian gas exports to Europe, by 40% amid technical issues at its Baltic station, further aggravating supply concerns on the continent.
Eni is spearheading efforts by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government to lower Italy’s dependence on Russian gas, partly through its longstanding ties with African producer countries.
